NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of threatening an MTA bus driver with a gun will face a judge today.
Tony Burnett, 28, was arrested earlier this month and charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.
Police said he boarded an M11 bus around 7:40 a.m. on August 9 at 86th Street and Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side and pulled out a loaded .38 caliber revolver.
He allegedly confronted the driver, asking, “Why didn’t you stop for me?”
SUPPORT IN COURT from @NYCTSubway President Andy Byford for a bus driver who had a gun pulled on him by a passenger he didn’t pick up (passenger wasn’t at an official bus stop). #WATCH @CBSNewYork at 12pm pic.twitter.com/QKQZiDwBrj
— Lisa Rozner (@LisaRoznerTV) September 4, 2019
Officers tracked him down a short time later.
Burnett had four previous arrests for assault, robbery and fare evasion, a police source told CBS2.