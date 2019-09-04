CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Manhattan, MTA, MTA Bus, MTA Bus Driver, New York, Upper West Side


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man accused of threatening an MTA bus driver with a gun will face a judge today.

Tony Burnett, 28, was arrested earlier this month and charged with menacing, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Police said he boarded an M11 bus around 7:40 a.m. on August 9 at 86th Street and Columbus Avenue on the Upper West Side and pulled out a loaded .38 caliber revolver.

He allegedly confronted the driver, asking, “Why didn’t you stop for me?”

Officers tracked him down a short time later.

Burnett had four previous arrests for assault, robbery and fare evasion, a police source told CBS2.

Comments

Leave a Reply