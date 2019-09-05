



– A Mamaroneck mother accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter took a plea deal in court Thursday.

Cynthia Arce, 29, will be sentenced 25 years to life on Oct. 31 for the murder of her daughter Gabriella Maria Boyd on April 28, 2018.

According to investigators, grandmother Maria Solarzano discovered the violent scene in her Mamaroneck home where the toddler’s body was in bed “surrounded by stuffed toys.”

Arce had reportedly slashed herself and was in a bloody bathtub. The woman had written two notes to her mother; one said Gabriella was “joining the angels.” The other – an apparent suicide note – said Arce was “now with her daughter.”



Arce survived the alleged murder-suicide and then stabbed two police officers called to the scene before being shot by the first responders.

At one point the defense attorney said he thought psychological testing would delay the start of the trial for many months. That’s when Gabriella’s father, Stephen Boyd, let his feelings be known.

MORE: Lawyer: Cops Failed To Enforce Court Order Night Before Toddler Died

“I’ve been waiting five months,” the girl’s father screamed at the time.

Stephen Boyd spoke very briefly Thursday after the court hearing, saying he was satisfied and that they were still in mourning.

Cynthia Arce originally entered a plea of not guilty to the charges last year.