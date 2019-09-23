



Ocean County is one of the areas hit the hardest by the opioid epidemic. The Toms River Board of Education is introducing a new video to educate student-athletes on the crisis, CBSN New York’s Meg Baker reported Monday.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced a new plan to have all high school student-athletes and their parents watch a mandatory video about addiction starting this winter season.

“Last year in New Jersey, there were over 3,000 drug-related deaths,” Grewal says on the video “Athletes vs. Opioids.” “And most of those were caused by heroin or the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl. Listen, no one wakes up one day deciding to become a heroin user. Four out of 5 heroin users started by abusing prescription opioids,” Grewal said.

The video features professional athletes with advice on how to treat an injury without taking narcotics.

“I wanted to make sure I did everything I needed to do personally without having to take the opioids, because I knew that once you start opioids there is a high risk to not being able to stop. You see a lot of people getting addicted to it,” New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa says on the video.

“When I was injured I spoke to my doctors about different ways to relieve pain, so I didn’t have to turn to opioids. I would do therapy. I would do physical therapy. I would do massage. I would do ice baths. I would do a lot of different things instead of automatically turning to prescription pain pills,” former U.S. Olympic soccer player Heather O’Reilley adds.

The video also features locals who once played high school sports, but got hurt and then addicted.

“In a short period of time it led to homelessness, overdoses, abscesses, robbing houses, other people’s houses. All sorts of things I normally wouldn’t do if weren’t under the influence,” a former athlete named “Matt” says.

The attorney general is urging all student-athletes to talk to their coaches, parents and doctors about alternatives to prescription painkillers so that they do not become one of the statistics.