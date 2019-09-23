



While global leaders talk policy, New Yorkers will try to avoid the gridlock that comes with the weeklong meeting.

Barricades are up and security is tight on Manhattan’s East Side.

“They’re really strict,” resident Allen Park told CBS2.

“It gets really crowded, and they check your ID to get into this area,” said resident Susan Park.

The event brings international dignitaries, as well as street closures and traffic issues. All weekdays from today until September 30 are considered gridlock alert days.

“During last year’s U.N. General Assembly, average weekday speeds in the Midtown core slowed to four miles an hour,” New York City Department of Transportation Manhattan Borough Commissioner Edward Pincar said.

Police already closed traffic on First Avenue from 42nd to 48th streets.

Starting this morning, 42nd Street will close from the FDR Drive to Second Avenue. Drivers won’t be allowed to use the 42nd Street entrance or exit ramps on the FDR, either.

If you plan on taking the bus, the MTA warns they will be delayed.

But if you ride a bike, in a new addition this year, bike lane access will stay open on First and Second avenues, near the U.N. Cyclists are subject to security checkpoints.

“I think that’s wonderful. We like biking on streets without cars, and of course I want to see what’s happening over there,” said Hell’s Kitchen resident Anne Rothwell.

Today, leaders will attend a session on climate change. The U.N.’s secretary general is asking them all to come up with concrete plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% over the next decade.

President Trump will not be attending the environmental event. Instead, he’s hosting a session of religious persecution.

The president is staying at Trump Tower and will be traveling to the U.N. tomorrow to make a speech.

STREET CLOSURES (From Sept. 17 to 30):

FDR Drive between Whitehall Street and Willis Avenue Bridge/RFK Bridge

Area bounded by 60th Street on the North, 34th Street on the South, 1st Avenue on the East, and 3rd Avenue on the West All Inclusive

Area bounded by 54th Street on the North, 48th Street on the South, 1st Avenue East, and Madison Avenue on the West All Inclusive

6th Avenue between 50th Street and 59th Street

Grand Army Plaza between 58th Street and 60th Street

5th Avenue between 56th Street and 63rd Street

Madison Avenue between 42nd Street and 58th Street

76th Street and 77th Street

Park Avenue between 76th Street and 77th Street

FDR Drive Service Road between 48th Street and 49th Street

77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

61st Street between 5th Avenue and Lexington Avenue

59th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

58th Street between Broadway and Madison Avenue

57th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

56th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

55th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

54th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

53rd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

52nd Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

50th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

51st Street between 7th Avenue and 1st Avenue

49th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

48th Street between 1st Avenue and FDR Drive Service Road

42nd Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

34th Street between 7th Avenue and FDR Drive

BIKE LANE ACCESS

Along northbound First Avenue, cyclists will pass a security checkpoint at 39th Street, after which they will be able to travel on the temporary bike lane between East 40th Street to East 49th Street. Cyclists will be directed to use one northbound travel lane through the 1st Avenue tunnel where a temporary bikeway will then transition back to the existing protected bike lane at East 49th Street. Barrels, signage, and tape will delineate the space for the temporary bikeway and direct cyclists where to travel. Cyclists are advised that the temporary bike lane is a tunnel thruway with no turns: ie. No exit is available between East 40th and East 49th Streets.

Along southbound Second Avenue, a temporary bike lane will be created between East 57th Street and East 41st Street, adjacent to the existing protected bike lane using both the travel lane and parking lane. Traffic and signage will delineate and direct cyclists to the temporary bikeway. As in past years, the existing protected bike lane on the east side of Second Avenue will be kept clear by NYPD, maintained as a travel lane to accommodate emergency vehicles and dignitary motorcades.

CitiBike will offer a 50% discount on its 3-day pass from Sept. 23-30. CitiBike riders will be able to access the $12 pass by using the code GRIDLOCK19 on the CitiBike app.

