



A New Jersey teacher faces discipline for a social media comment she allegedly posted about the mother of missing 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez

Police believe the little girl was kidnapped 10 days ago from a park in Bridgeton. They’re searching for a man in a red van.

According to published reports, the comment in question came in response to a Facebook post asking why the girl’s mother was not watching her more closely.

Vineland School District teacher Jennifer Hewitt Bishop allegedly wrote, “They’re Mexican, it’s their culture. They don’t supervise their children like we do.”

Investigators said Alavez was playing with her 3-year-old brother when she disappeared. Their mother was sitting in a car with an 8-year-old relative at the time.

The school district told CBS2’s affiliate CBS Philly that it was made aware of the comment last Friday and took “appropriate action.”

“Central Administration began an immediate investigation and discovered the post was made by a teacher,” the district said in a statement.

Hewitt Bishop has reportedly been removed from the classroom. It’s unclear whether she was suspended or put on leave.

The FBI added Alavez to its Most Wanted “Kidnappings/Missing Persons” list and a $35,000 reward has been offered for her safe return.

She’s described as 3 feet tall, 60 to 70 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt with a koala on the front, black and white pants with butterflies and flowers on them and white dress sandals.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or text information to TIP411 with the subject “Bridgeton.” You can also call the Bridgeton Police Department at 856-451-0033.