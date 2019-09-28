Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man was arraigned on murder and reckless endangerment charges Friday for allegedly intentionally striking and killing a cyclist.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Brooklyn man was arraigned on murder and reckless endangerment charges Friday for allegedly intentionally striking and killing a cyclist.
The incident happened on Sept. 2 in Bushwick.
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez says 41-year-old Korey Johnson, of Ocean Hill, claims he saw 47-year-old Donald Roberts breaking into his vehicle, which was parked on Broadway near Ellery Street.
Roberts got on a bicycle and took off, and Johnson allegedly got into his vehicle and started chasing Roberts, driving into oncoming traffic during the pursuit.
Johnson is accused of intentionally striking Roberts before crashing his SUV into a row of parked cars, causing his vehicle to flip onto its side.
Roberts was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
On Friday, Johnson was remanded without bail and ordered to return to court on Dec. 6.