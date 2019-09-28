'Strut Your Mutt' Fundraiser Aims To Raise Thousands To Help Homeless AnimalsHannah Stember, from the Best Friends Animal Society, says some rescue groups who benefit from the fundraiser make their yearly budget just from this one event.

The 5 Best Spots For Coffee In Jersey CityNeed more coffee in your life? Here's a ranking of five spots to get your java fix.

Newark's Best Food And Drink Deals This WeekFrom a macaron-making class to wine tasting, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

How To Make Italian Meatballs For A Simple, Homey Sunday DinnerBeatrice Tosti, of Il Posto Accanto on the Lower East Side, stopped by to demonstrate how to make Italian meatballs.

Rosh Hashanah Dessert Recipes For A Sweet Year To ComeFor dinner, the main course is certainly important, but dessert is a big part of the celebration.

Furry Friend Finder: Bear & Naomi Searching For Their Forever HomesBear is an 8-month-old, 21-pound terrier mix, and Naomi is a 3-year-old, 13-pound Dachshund mix.