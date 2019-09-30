



Now, the 33-year-old, six-year veteran is being remembered as someone who embodied a true New York hero.

While the city mourns his death, the details of what led up to it are still under investigation.

“A brave NYPD police officer doing the job we asked him to do, the job that New Yorkers needed him to do, was shot and killed,” NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan told reporters Sunday.

The sound of gunshots around 12:30 a.m. sent people rushing to East 229th Street near Laconia Avenue to see what happened.

“It was just a lot of yelling, a lot of commotion, a lot of cops running around here with flashlights and everything,” witness Pedro Gonzalez told CBS2.

Police said Officer Mulkeen was patrolling the area with the Bronx anti-crime unit because of recent gang activity. He was one of three officers who got out of a car to question a man who ran off.

He and his partner chased the suspect and wrestled him to the ground. That’s when Officer Mulkeen saw he had a gun.

“On body-worn camera, Officer Mulkeen can be heard yelling, ‘he’s reaching for it, he’s reaching for it!’ At this time, numerous shots were fired, and our officer was struck a total of three times,” said Monahan.

Officer Mulkeen was taken to Jacobi Medical Center, but he didn’t make it.

“This is a young man who made the choice to join the NYPD to put his life on the line to protect others,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Five officers shot at the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Antonio Williams, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, Williams was on probation for a narcotics-related charge from last year and has a criminal history.

Gun recovered at scene of the police involved shooting in the Bronx this morning in which Officer Brian Mulkeen was killed. pic.twitter.com/pjd4asfBGP — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) September 29, 2019

Police said they recovered a gun from him, but it did not appear to have gone off, rather it was Officer Mulkeen’s gun that was fired. The question remains: Who fired it?

“It’s not an expression, ‘they put their lives on the line.’ They do put their lives on the line, and when we lose an officer, it brings it all home,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Officer Mulkeen leaves behind his parents, sister and girlfriend, who was also an officer in the Bronx.