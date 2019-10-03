



Police have identified the woman that climbed into a lion exhibit at the Bronx Zoo and then brazenly posted the videos on social media.

According to the NYPD, officers are searching for 32-year-old Myah Autry, who is now wanted for questioning in the stunning incident.

She is the woman investigators say stood face to face with a lion inside the enclosure on Sept. 28 and then began to taunt the ferocious animal by waving at him.

According to a statement from the zoo, Autry climbed over a visitor safety barrier into the African lion exhibit around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The woman, allegedly at the center of this zoo fiasco, claims she went into the exhibit with peaceful intentions.

The 32-year-old was later escorted out of the park unscathed, and police have been searching for her ever since – saying she may face criminal trespassing charges.

Despite the NYPD actively searching for the woman, Autry hasn’t stopped posting videos of the shocking encounter on social media.

Images posted on Instagram — by @Queenempress_Myahlaree — appears to capture the initial moments Autry climbed over a fence and into the lion exhibit; stopping just feet short of that lion.

Anyone with information about Myah Autry is asked to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website, by Tweeting @NYPDTips or by texting a tip to 274637.