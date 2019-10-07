



— Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for increased police presence in Jewish neighborhoods during Yom Kippur

This comes as hate crimes against those of Jewish faith have risen in recent months, CBS NewYork’s Hazel Sanchez reported Monday.

One synagogue was a victim of hate when kids were seen smashing windows on Rosh Hashanah.

The incident was part of a rising number of anti-Semitic crimes in the city. That has prompted the governor and other local leaders to fortify certain communities in time for Yom Kippur, which begins Tuesday.

The High Holy Days in New York City in recent years have been met with increased security, including expanded police foot patrols and counter terrorism teams.

This year is no different.

But with disturbing police statistics showing anti-Semitic crimes in the city have increased more than 50% this year compared to last, Cuomo is calling in more help. The governor is ordering state police to increase its patrols around synagogues and religious centers during the holiday.

The NYPD says it will coordinate with state police.

The city will also have a patrol car with two police officers stationed at every synagogue 24/7 from when Yom Kippur starts Tuesday at sundown to sundown on Wednesday.

“Our steady sectors are also going to be plugged in and going by the synagogues and making sure that if there is anything that needs to be addressed they will be there to take care of it,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said.

Several city council members and Jewish community leaders were to meet Monday afternoon to discuss where there might be security gaps that need to addressed.