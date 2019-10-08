



— A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal hit-and-run in New Jersey

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office said Tuesday that 31-year-old Alexander Politan, of Toms River, is accused of striking and killing 15-year-old Jesus Lopez-Grande.

Lopez-Grande was walking with his father near the shoulder of Oak Street in Lakewood around 9:20 p.m. Friday when they were both struck by a vehicle. Lopez-Grande was pronounced dead at the scene. His father suffered an elbow injury.

Detectives found debris from a black 2014 Jeep Cherokee at the scene. On Sunday, they found a black Jeep Cherokee matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the driveway of a Toms River home. The vehicle also had damage to its passenger side.

Investigators were able to determine Politan was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash. He was located and arrested Tuesday.

Politan is facing multiple charges, including causing the death of another while driving with a suspended New Jersey’s driver’s license and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident resulting in death.

Officials say the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding the crash is asked to call the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200 or Det. Michael Proto of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027.