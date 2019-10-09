Comments
THORNWOOD, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – A teenager is facing charges after allegedly making a school shooting threat in Westchester County.
The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at EF Academy‘s Thornwood campus.
Police say school security was notified that a student received a message via AirDrop saying there would be a shooting in 10 minutes.
Mount Pleasant Police and other agencies secured the campus, and schools in Mount Pleasant, Pleasantville and Valhalla were all placed under mandatory lockdown for more than two hours.
A search of the campus didn’t turn up any weapons and the lockdowns were lifted by the end of the school day.
Police said Wednesday that a 17-year-old student at the EF Academy has been charged with making a terroristic threat. His name is not being released.