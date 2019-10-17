



Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered the police department to review the programs for 30-days to see what can be done to make them better.

This move comes a week after prosecutors say a homeless man confessed to attacking and killing four people sleeping on the street in Chinatown.

“When we do get people that want services, we have to make sure that those services help them move forward with their lives and keep them off the street,” said NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill. “That’s not humane to have people living on the street, especially if there are issues with mental health.”

The commissioner told CBS2 mental illness is a national problem that needs to be addressed on a larger scale.