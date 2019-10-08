NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A vigil will be held Tuesday evening for the four victims from this weekend’s deadly attack on homeless men in Chinatown.
The medical examiner released the names of those men: 83-year-old Kwok Chewn, 55-year-old Nazario Vazquez Villegas and 49-year-old Anthony Manson. The fourth victim still remains unknown.
Kwok Chewn was well known by residents in Chinatown, who laid flowers in the alcove they say he often slept in.
The NYPD stepped up security in the area. Meanwhile there are calls for better services, including affordable housing and mental health support.
“We have a lot to do on all those fronts, but this appears to be a very particular, horrible, individual tragedy,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “As we’re continuing to investigate, we do not see something with larger ramifications.”
A fifth homeless man, identified as David Hernandez, was also attacked and is in critical condition.
The suspect, 24-year-old Randy Santos, was arraigned on charges of murder and attempted murder. Santos is also homeless.
Police believe the attacks were random.