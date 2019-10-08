New York City Wine And Food Festival Kicks Off ThursdayThe festival features some of the biggest names in the culinary world, including Chef P.J. Calapa, who stopped by to share a recipe for pork belly and octopus tacos.

American Foundation For Suicide Prevention Hosting Fundraiser Community WalksSuicide is one of the leading causes of death in America and experts say it's on the rise.

'NYC Walk With Us To Cure Lupus' To Raise Money For Research ProgramsThere's been only one new treatment for lupus in 60 years.

Furry Friend Finder: Reginald & Samantha Searching For Their Forever HomesReginald is a 5-month-old, 12-pound, standard-size, smooth-coat dachshund puppy, and Samantha is an 8-month-old, 7-pound Jack Russell terrier mix puppy.

Become The MVP Of The Stadium Lot With Chef Julie Hartigan's Tailgating RecipesIt's time to bring back your favorite game day foods.

Like, 'Ha Ha' Funny, Not Funny Strange: Check Out This Variety Of Comedy Events This WeekWhen it comes to comedy, there's plenty to keep you busy this week, from stand-up shows to a Halloween comedy tribute.