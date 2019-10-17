



Yesterday, a subcommittee voted 5-1 to close the prison by 2026. Today, the proposal heads for a full council vote.

Advocates of the $8.7 billion plan say the smaller jails will encourage rehabilitation by moving inmates closer to their families and attorneys.

“I got real sentimental hearing the votes, knowing that justice is being served,” former inmate Harvey Murphy told CBS2.

Others, however, say they support the closure but not borough-based jails.

“Something is wrong that we’re pushing this through and disregarding the voices of New Yorkers when it comes to building borough-based jails,” Councilman Andy King said during a rally Wednesday. “If we want to correct the criminal justice system, then let’s fix the criminal justice system and be honest and true of us correcting that system and not blame it on the brick and mortar of Rikers Island.”

Councilwoman Inez Barron cast the only “no” vote, and community boards in the four neighborhoods where the new jails would be located are also against it.

“It’s still a jail. It’s not identifying or correcting the issue of blacks and Latinos being incarcerated and detained at a rate far greater than any others,” said Barron.

Even those who voted “yes” acknowledged it wouldn’t come without consequence.

“There are people in my community that I’ve worked very hard for for many years that are very angry with me because I’m voting ‘yes’ on this, but I feel that I’m doing the right thing, the most humane thing, that I can possibly do,” Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz said.

The new jails would only contain a total of 3,300 beds – compared to a current population of roughly 7,200 inmates.

“What do you do if crime – already at historic lows – doesn’t drop by 50% again? Such that you only need 3,300 beds in a city with 8.5 million people,” said CBS2’s Urban Affairs expert Mark Peters.

Under the plan, the new facilities would be located at the Manhattan Detention Center, known as “The Tombs,” in Lower Manhattan, the Brooklyn Detention Complex in Boerum Hill, the Queens Detention Facility in Kew Gardens and the NYPD tow yard in Mott Haven.

Today’s vote is set for 1:30 p.m. Twenty six council members have to vote “yes” in order for the measure to pass.