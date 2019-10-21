



— There has been some trash talk from subway workers about the sad state of trains.

The Transport Workers Union is holding a contest for the photo capturing the train car with the most litter. It’s all to make a point about cutbacks, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Monday.

It’s not just Metropolitan Transportation Authority subway riders that are tired of dirty subways.

“I’ll tell you the grossest thing I’ve seen on subways is definitely human feces,” one rider said.

“I’ve seen rats. I’ve seen old garbage. I’ve seen all types of stuff in the subway,” another rider said.

Union workers are so fed up they took out a full page ad in the newspaper, offering $500 in a trash train photo contest. They are asking for your dirtiest, nastiest, and filthiest pictures, hoping it’ll push the MTA chairman to invest in cleaner trains.

“They are hollowing out what they want to pay workers, the amount of full-time jobs there are and that makes our subways dirtier,” said John Golbe of Prospect Heights.

The union said trash-filled subway cars are coming back because the MTA has cut dozens of cleaner jobs. It said the MTA doesn’t have the staff to clean it, because it decided to spend its budget money on something else, like million-dollar consultants. But not everyone likes the tactics the union is using.

“I mean, I honestly think it makes kind of a mockery of the situation,” said Marc Sabeg of Washington Heights.

To win, all you have to do is go to trashtrain.net and upload your photo. Riders can then vote online to select a winner. The deadline to upload is Nov. 30.

The union said you can submit as many photos as you’d like. CBS2 reached out to the MTA for comment, but did not immediately hear back.