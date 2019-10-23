Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The former NYPD officer fired in the chokehold death of Eric Garner is now suing the city and the NYPD.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The former NYPD officer fired in the chokehold death of Eric Garner is now suing the city and the NYPD.
Daniel Pantaleo filed the lawsuit in Manhattan Civil Court, in the hopes of getting his job back.
Pantaleo was fired in August; more than five years after Garner’s death.
NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said Pantaleo was fired for using a banned chokehold on Garner, who was seen arguing with officers while being arrested for illegally selling loose and untaxed cigarettes on a Staten Island street corner.