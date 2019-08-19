



NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Monday afternoon, New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill is expected to reveal his decision on the fate of Officer Daniel Panteleo, who is accused of using a banned chokehold during the arrest of Eric Garner five years ago.

A press conference is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. at police headquarters in lower Manhattan, CBS2’s Alex Denis reported.

The police union, Garner’s family and Mayor Bill de Blasio have each scheduled news conferences for later Monday. The Garner family will speak at The Rev. Al Sharpton’s National Action Network.

The commissioner’s decision comes two weeks after an NYPD administrative judge recommended Pantaleo be fired for apparently using a banned chokehold during Garner’s arrest. Garner, 43, later died.

The New York Times reports that the judge stated in her opinion that Pantaleo was untruthful and self-serving during questioning.

The arrest on Staten Island was caught on camera. Garner was accused of illegally selling loose cigarettes. He was heard on the video saying “I can’t breathe.”

The medical examiner had testified at the departmental trial that the chokehold is what set off an asthma attack and a fatal heart attack.

The police union has said Pantaleo should keep his job because he did nothing wrong, and that firing him would have a chilling effect on how other officers do their jobs.

Pantaleo was suspended after the NYPD judge’s decision. He had been placed on desk duty.

In 2014, a grand jury declined to indict Pantaleo. Last month, the U.S. Justice Department refused to bring federal civil rights charges against him.

