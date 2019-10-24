



Halloween is just days away. Stores are bustling with ghouls and goblins grabbing costumes

On Thursday, CBSN New York’s Vanessa Murdock found out which ones are flying off store shelves.

From terrifying to traditional, endless costume choices line the walls and chains of Halloween Adventure in the East Village. Manager Tony Bianchi showed CBS2 around and spilled his guts, sharing the hottest costumes for 2019.

“Anything to do with superheroes, with [Avengers] Endgame,” Bianchi said. “Icons are created by what’s generated in the movies.”

Thus, the Joker will be creeping around every corner.

Hana Levy of the Lower East Side said she will become Morticia from the “Addams Family” on All Hallows Eve.

“I love it, because I grew up with the Addams Family,” she said.

One of the most popular costumes this year is Pennywise the clown from “It.”

You’ll also see the Salvador Dali mask from the hit series “Money Heist” everywhere. It’s so popular, it’s currently out of stock at Halloween Adventure.

“All the classic horror movies, it’s just endless,” Bianchi said.

Jesus Mosso of Canarsie, Brooklyn, was looking for Jason from “Friday The 13th.”

“He was my biggest fear when I was little,” Mosso said.

Chucky from “Child’s Play” will roam the streets, and it’s also a safe bet you’ll see some zombies, too.

“I was a zombie doctor, and it had like a brain that showed. Squeeze the pump and all the blood. It was gory,” said Lestat Watley of Midtown.

As for the little kids, expect superheros galore, especially Spider-Man from “Into the Spider-Verse,” and inflatables, including lots and lots of blown-up dinosaurs.

“It’s really hard to choose honestly,” said 11-year-old Vivian Sercaru, adding when asked what most of her friends are going as, “People from TV shows, dresses and princesses, things like that.”

Descendants boasting bright wigs will reign supreme. PJ Masks will save the day. And, just like last year, there will likely be a Baby Shark frenzy.