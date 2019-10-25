NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A trial will get underway today for two suspected gang members in the brutal murder of Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz.
The 15-year-old was dragged from a bodega and stabbed to death in June 2018. Investigators said his attackers mistook him for a member of a rival faction.
Five of the 14 men charged in the case were sentenced earlier this month.
Jonaiki Martinez Estrella received life in prison without the possibility of parole for delivering the deadly blow. Antonio Rodriguez, Hernandez Santiago and Elvin Garcia got 25 years to life, and Manuel Rivera got 23 years to life.
Now, two others – Diego Suero and Frederick Then – face their own trial on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, conspiracy, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon.
Prosecutors have said Suero is the local leader of the Trinitarios gang and ordered lower-level members, like Then, to carry out the deadly attack.