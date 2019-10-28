



– The officer who was hit with a metal chair amid a police-involved shooting incident Friday night is now out of a medically-induced coma.

Dewayne Hawkes, the 26-year-old who police were trying to arrest for urinating in a nail salon in Brownsville, was arraigned on several charges Saturday. He has since been freed on supervised release and is due back in court next month.

Police say t-shirt vendor Kewsi Ashun intervened and was fatally shot after attacking police, bludgeoning one office with a metal chair.

The stuck officer is now alert but remains in the hospital.

Kwesi Ashun was known in his Flatbush neighborhood for selling his t-shirt designs and his long-time struggle with bipolar disorder.

Friends say the 33-year-old had been arrested before for attacking a police officer, but this time, the encounter was deadly.

Police say two cops were trying to arrest Hawkes inside a nail salon in Brownsville on Friday when Ashun intervened, using a metal chair to hit a veteran officer over the head, critically injuring him. His partner used his Taser, but police say that did not work. The NYPD says the officer being assaulted was forced to open fire, killing Ashun.

This was the fifth officer-involved shooting for NYPD in the last two weeks.

