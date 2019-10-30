Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The opioid crisis has deeply affected people across the nation and Tri-State Area.
Since 2017, thousands of people in our area have died from opioid addiction. But a new documentary is shedding light on the epidemic with a message of hope and recovery.
“Life with Layla” shares the story of a 7-year-old New Jersey girl who is surrounded by family struggling with substance abuse.
After losing her aunt to a fatal heroin overdose, Layla and her family try to stop her uncle from going down the same path. The film follows his journey from rock bottom to recovery through the eyes of Layla, a humorous yet passionate little girl.
A screening will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at Pascack Valley High School in Hillsdale, New Jersey. Click here to learn more.