



– More charges have been filed against a Long Island teenager accused in the brutal stabbing death of another teen during a fight after school

Loved ones of victim Khaseen Morris were in court seeking justice for the warmhearted student who would have turned 17 last week, had he not been stabbed to death in September in an after-school brawl.

“My brother’s murderer, Tyler Flach, he sentenced our family to life without my brother,” said Khaseen’s sister Keyanna Morris.

Khaseen agreed to a pre-arranged meeting the day he was set upon in a dispute over a girl. Video of the melee led to the arrest of eight teens. Flach is the only one charged with murder.

His attorney says the video doesn’t tell the whole story.

“Tyler Flach strongly maintains his innocence and Tyler Flach did not commit a crime that day,” said attorney Edward Sapone.

A team of forensic analysts are reviewing additional cell phone videos and interviewing witnesses, says the defense, suggesting Tyler Flach was not the stabber.

“The video captures a snapshot of what occurred that day. It does not obviously capture what happened before and aftermath,” Sapone said. “The why is not captured on those videos.”

Flach entered a not guilty plea but otherwise said nothing in court, neatly dressed in a suit and button down shirt, which is a far cry from his look as a rapper. The aspiring rapper and community college student from Lido Beach is being held without bail in protected custody. His mother left court without comment.

The Morris family vowed to follow wherever the road to justice leads.

“The truth will always overstep all the nonsense, so I don’t worry about that,” said Keyanna.

They were wearing matching T-shirts, the same as Khaseen wore the day he was killed. They called it a reflection of the vibrant young man who must be remembered.

In addition to murder, the grand jury also indicted Flach on assault and weapons possession charges.