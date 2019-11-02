



He’s expected to stay until Sunday, potentially snarling Midtown traffic on the day of the New York City Marathon.

The president is planning to stay at his Trump Tower penthouse, his longtime home — but that will change once he leaves office.

Trump says he will make his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, his permanent residence.

The president blames high taxes and disrespect from city and state lawmakers.

Recently, the Manhattan District Attorney subpoenaed his tax returns in an on-going criminal investigation.

The president traded jabs with Gov. Andrew Cuomo over the move.

“New York is a very expensive place to live,” Trump said. “Since I became president, they just haven’t treated, I think, the office with the kind of respect.”

“He never represented the New York spirit,” Cuomo said. “It really is a desperate measure, but I think these are desperate times for the president.”

Moving to Florida may not be all about taxes. Experts believe winning Florida is essential to the president’s reelection in 2020.