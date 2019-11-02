



— Hundreds gathered in downtown Brooklyn on Friday night in a peaceful protest over what they say is brutality at the hands of the NYPD

Protesters spilled onto Atlantic Avenue and marched for several hours, condemning the department’s actions in relation to a social media video that recently went viral.

In that video, an officer is seen punching a 15-year-old while responding to a violent brawl at the Jay Street-MetroTech subway station.

RELATED STORY: City Official Critical Of NYPD Officer Punching Teen In Subway Station Melee

The family of that teen, who was arrested in the incident, is now suing the NYPD, claiming the officer used excessive force.

“There’s no circumstance where a 15-year-old should be attacked by a police officer. We certainly expect and anticipate that police are there to protect us, to serve us and to do what they do,” attorney Joey Jackson said Friday.

The police department says the cell phone video does not tell the entire story of the incident and that the district attorney’s office is investigating whether the officer used proper protocol.

That officer has been placed on non-enforcement duty as the investigation continues.