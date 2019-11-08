



Police have arrested the boyfriend of Stephanie Parze for charges unrelated to the missing New Jersey woman’s disappearance.

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, John Ozbilgen has been taken into custody for possession of child pornography.

Charles Webster of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office told CBS2 on Friday that the 29-year-old’s arrest is not connected to the search for Parze – who vanished from her home on Oct. 30.

Authorities did confirm that Ozbilgen is believed to be the missing 25-year-old’s boyfriend.

“If convicted of this third degree crime, Ozbilgen faces a sentence of up to five years in a New Jersey state prison,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The Freehold Township man is due in court next week.

As for his missing girlfriend, Parze’s family says she left her parent’s house last Wednesday before stopping at her grandmother’s home, and then heading home to her house just a few minutes away.

When she did not show up at work the next morning, her family knew something was wrong.

Her parents told CBS2’s Matt Kozar that police found her car and her cell phone at her house. Her father said that this is not like his daughter, the oldest of four children.

The search for Parze has now taken police to Staten Island, as first responders desperately look for some clue as to where the 25-year-old may be.

Anyone with information about Stephanie Parze’s whereabouts is being asked to call Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032.

Tipsters can also call Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.