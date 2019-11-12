CHECK THE FORECASTBundle Up! Temperatures Plunging Across Tri-State As Wintry Mix Blows Through
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Anti-Semitic Hate Crime, Brooklyn, Eric Adams, Hate crimes, Local TV


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Community leaders in Brooklyn announced a new initiative Tuesday aimed at preventing hate crimes.

It comes after a number of anti-Semitic attacks over the weekend.

Surveillance video captured three men throwing eggs at a woman in Borough Park Saturday.

Watch: Eric Adams, Community Leaders Announce New Initiative Against Hate Crimes

The same group then allegedly threw an egg through an open door of a synagogue.

Community leaders say the hate has to stop, and announced a new initiative.

“My hope today is to partner with the ADL to come up with a clear direction to educate our children to understand the power of tolerance,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

The NYPD says it has deployed additional officers to the neighborhood.

Comments

Leave a Reply