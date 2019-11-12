Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Community leaders in Brooklyn announced a new initiative Tuesday aimed at preventing hate crimes.
It comes after a number of anti-Semitic attacks over the weekend.
Surveillance video captured three men throwing eggs at a woman in Borough Park Saturday.
Watch: Eric Adams, Community Leaders Announce New Initiative Against Hate Crimes
The same group then allegedly threw an egg through an open door of a synagogue.
Community leaders say the hate has to stop, and announced a new initiative.
“My hope today is to partner with the ADL to come up with a clear direction to educate our children to understand the power of tolerance,” said Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.
The NYPD says it has deployed additional officers to the neighborhood.