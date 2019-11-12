Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on the plan to increase parking fees at train stations in the suburbs.
The MTA now says it’s delaying the increase for Metro-North parking lots.
The agency will take another look at the plan next month.
The MTA had proposed to raise annual parking permit fees at 25 facilities by an average of 13% per year.
That would raise rates in areas like North White Plains by $1,250 a year for commuters.
The parking fee increase would have been the first since 2013.