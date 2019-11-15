



— Thanks to a new initiative by the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission , waiting in long lines at the DMV could be a thing of the past.

A mobile agency on wheel unit is makings its round across New Jersey.

On Friday, it was in Newark at the Union Chapel AME Church.

Drivers can renew licenses and car registrations, get a state ID and even get their vehicles inspected.

The mobile unit is intended to help people who have trouble getting to the DMV and is stopping in different New Jersey cities every weekday through December.

Newark resident Vikki Walker says her trip to the mobile DMV took about five minutes.

“For the convenience, that’s the main reason,” she said.

“My pastor said that they had a mobile DMV coming down here, and it was great because it only took me five minutes to get everything done, you know, instead of going to the [DMV] where it’s crowded. Came right here, it was just, like, you know, instant,” said Mike Fryer, of Orange, New Jersey.

“We’re able to be convenient for people. A lot of people come during their lunch breaks because, again, the truck is fast and swift and it’s in-and-out and we have a great staff here that’s able to help and work with people,” said Tanya Gauthier, of the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

Disabled veterans are encouraged to come aboard the mobile unit to get free parking placards.

For a schedule of where the mobile unit will be stopping next, contact the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.