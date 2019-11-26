



— The holiday decorations over the Holland Tunnel aren’t taking any chances this year and going with the popular vote from last season for its seasonal signage.

Last winter commuters blasted the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey for placing a nice round wreath over the “O” in “Holland” but put a Christmas tree over the letter “N” instead of the “A” sitting next to it. A second wreath covered the “U” in “Tunnel.”

One person even posted an online petition to change the signs, with most of the 21,500 votes cast supporting changing the layout one way or another, officials said.

Cory Windelspecht created the petition, saying the tree placed over the letter N may trigger people who have obsessive-compulsive disorder.

This year, a slightly larger Christmas tree than the one used last year will be placed to cover the letter “A” and a wreath will cover the letter “O.” A menorah will be positioned adjacent to the toll plaza on the New Jersey side of the tunnel.

The decorations will go up on Monday.

