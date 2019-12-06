



Fewer than 8,000 people live in the small community of Pleasantville, and residents say it’s hard to wrap their heads around the violence.

“Nothing ever happens here. The police don’t have anything to do. So when something like this happens, it’s devastating,” neighbor Brian Skarstad told CBS2.

Police made the gruesome discovery around 2 p.m. at the family’s home on Romer Avenue.

The Pleasantville school district asked officers to check on them after the children didn’t show up to school.

“Pleasantville school officials requested the check following the children’s absences at their schools,” said Police Chief Erik Grutzner. “Officers responded and entered the home, where they discovered the bodies of two adults and two children.”

Grief counselors will be available today to help the tight-knit community.

“As you can imagine, our hearts are broken at the news of this incredible tragedy. This is a very small community and it impacts all of us in this small village,” Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter said.

Few details have been released as neighbors struggle to understand the sudden loss. One man said he saw the children every day.

“We know them very well. They’re just – this is the nicest family,” said Skarstad.

Police have not released their identities or causes of death.