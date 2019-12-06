NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Starting Jan. 1, New York State will eliminate cash bail and pretrial detention for most suspects accused of low-level offenses.
In New York City, defendants will also receive perks – like New York Mets tickets, movie passes and gift cards – for showing up to court.
With criminal justice reform sweeping the state, what does that mean for law enforcement and public safety?
Saima Anjam, vice president of the Parkside Group, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to discuss the effects on this week’s episode of “The Point.”
They also talked about the city’s Special One-Time Assistance (SOTA) program that’s now the subject of a lawsuit and a pilot program to replace some delivery trucks with electric cargo bikes.
