



The boy claims he watched his two friends rob and stab the 18-year-old last Wednesday in Morningside Park. He was caught trespassing near the scene and charged with second-degree murder.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for a 14-year-old in the connection with the case. He agreed to meet with officers Monday, but failed to show up for their meeting.

Investigators are also testing two knives for DNA evidence.

The city has come under fire as New Yorkers wonder how this happened. The NYPD is now investigating whether an uptick in reported attacks in the park was addressed properly.

“Certainly, there was some indication of a problem. And when you see that, you’re supposed to act on it,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “If there was a trend, was it acted on sufficiently?”

For now, police patrols are up in the area as the community mourns. Hundreds of people gathered for a candlelit vigil Sunday to remember Majors, a talented musician and aspiring journalist.

“The fact that she’s not going to be able to have any of those experiences, that’s what I’m thinking about, that’s what I’m feeling,” alumna Darcy Cassidy said.

“Tessa must have been extraordinary – feminist, iconoclast, musician, friend. I want to know more about Tess,” said trustees co-chair Lisa Carnoy. “Together we will, we must find an enduring way to remember and honor her.”

The 13-year-old in custody is being held without bail.