WEBSTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Think it was cold in New York City on Thursday?
A pier in Central New York was turned into a frozen wonderland – overnight!
John Kucko of CBS-affiliate WROC captured the amazing scene as the shoreline in Webster, New York was frozen solid by the ice-cold conditions along Lake Ontario.
Just hours earlier on Wednesday, the water around the pier was still moving even though the conditions were very choppy.
Lake Effect Wrath: Snow, sun and snow along Lake Ontario shoreline here in WNY (Webster). It’s a different world along the shoreline right now. @News_8 @EricSnitilWx @spann @JimCantore @StormHour @wxbywilliams @TomNiziol #DigitalFirst #NexstarNation #NexstarAnchorChallenge pic.twitter.com/YKb95NPLcY
— John Kucko (@john_kucko) December 18, 2019
Fast forward to Thursday and it was a completely different story!
Frozen: Wind chill at -2 degrees this morning along Lake Ontario in Webster, NY. @News_8 @EricSnitilWx @wnywxguy @spann @JimCantore @StephanieAbrams @StormHour @wxbywilliams @NatalieKucko @TomNiziol @JimTeskeNC9 #DigitalFirst #NexstarNation #NexstarAnchorChallenge pic.twitter.com/yNdcfUnZVk
— John Kucko (@john_kucko) December 19, 2019
WROC reports that the water along the shore in Webster has also been covered over by ice plates, something that isn’t usually seen until winter’s peak in January.
Welcome to Narnia: The “ice plates” have returned along the shoreline of Lake Ontario today with bitter wind chill in WNY (Webster, NY). @News_8 @EricSnitilWx @spann @JimCantore @mikebettes @TomNiziol @StormHour @wxbywilliams @ReedTimmerAccu @JimTeskeNC9 @NatalieKucko pic.twitter.com/foLr828Z6o
— John Kucko (@john_kucko) December 19, 2019
It’s been a wild year weather-wise north of New York City. Earlier this fall, extreme flooding near Syracuse carried an entire house away in a local creek. Days after those powerful storms blew through the region, an ancient iron ship that had been stuck on the rocks above Niagara Falls became dislodged — moving for the first time in 101 years.