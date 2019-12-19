



Think it was cold in New York City on Thursday?

A pier in Central New York was turned into a frozen wonderland – overnight!

John Kucko of CBS-affiliate WROC captured the amazing scene as the shoreline in Webster, New York was frozen solid by the ice-cold conditions along Lake Ontario.

Just hours earlier on Wednesday, the water around the pier was still moving even though the conditions were very choppy.

Fast forward to Thursday and it was a completely different story!

WROC reports that the water along the shore in Webster has also been covered over by ice plates, something that isn’t usually seen until winter’s peak in January.

It’s been a wild year weather-wise north of New York City. Earlier this fall, extreme flooding near Syracuse carried an entire house away in a local creek. Days after those powerful storms blew through the region, an ancient iron ship that had been stuck on the rocks above Niagara Falls became dislodged — moving for the first time in 101 years.