NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 168th Street Station in Washington Heights is back open after being closed for nearly a year for repairs.
New York City Transit Authority President Andy Byford greeted straphangers and some of the workers at the station on Monday morning. The station reopened Friday night, after being closed in order to have its elevators completely replaced.
It’s part of a much bigger plan.
“As part of our Fast Forward plan we will make 70 more stations accessible over the next five years as part of our goal of being no more than two stations away from an accessible station,” Byford said.
Byford said the 168th Street station opened ahead of schedule and on budget.