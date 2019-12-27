



– The NYPD continues to investigate a rash of hate crimes against Jewish people after violence in Williamsburg, Crown Heights and Midtown all within a three-day period.

Police are still looking for those responsible for the attack in Crown Heights, reports CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis.

The fifth and latest incident Thursday happened in Gravesend and lead to an arrest.

Police charged a homeless woman with a hate crime after police say she yelled anti-Semitic slurs and hit another woman who was with a 3-year-old child.

The Anti Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to arrests in any of these incidents.

The NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is looking to question the man seen in a surveillance video following an incident in Crown Heights early Tuesday morning.

Police say a 25-year-old man was walking on Kingston Avenue when a group started cursing and yelling hateful slurs at him from across the street.

When the targeted man took out his cell phone to record the group, police say one of them threw an unknown liquid at him and took off.

That very same day in the same neighborhood, surveillance cameras captured what police believe is another anti-Semitic attack.

A 56-year-old Orthodox Jewish man seen walking down the sidewalk is jumped from behind by a group of at least four people.

The Anti-Defamation League has been working with the NYPD as it investigates the five anti-Semitic incidents from this week of Chanukah celebrations.

“Certainly the sheer number of incidents we’re seeing, the rise of anti-Semitic hate crimes in New York are making, especially openly Orthodox New Yorkers, take pause,” said ADL Regional Director Evan Bernstein.

Police are still looking for a group of teens in Williamsburg who witnesses say hit 6- and 7-year-old boys in the lobby of a residential building Monday before running off.

An arrest has been made in an incident that happened Monday in Midtown Manhattan when police say a 28-year-old Florida man punched, kicked and yelled anti-Semitic slurs at a 65-year-old man walking down the street wearing a yarmulke.

“Our people know what it’s like to contribute to a society and we know what it’s like to be oppressed,” said Mendel Rosner of Crown Heights. “America is a story of freedom, Chanukah is a story of freedom. A Jew should be proud like everyone else should be proud – everyone should be proud to walk down the street, that’s the message.”