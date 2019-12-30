



— If you’re having a New Year’s Eve party and need some last-minute idea’s to spruce it up, CBS2’s Cindy Hsu has you covered.

For many, it’s party time and some folks like to keep it low key.

“Lay low, hang out with cool, chill people and don’t try to push it too much,” one woman said Monday.

Hsu spoke to lifestyle expert Limor Suss, who said don’t forget the glasses, horns and tiaras, but skip the confetti.

“We had a New Year’s Eve party. We had confetti and then it took me ’til we moved out five years later. There was still confetti behind the couch,” Suss said.

A fun touch is to set up a bubbly bar, in plastic stemless champagne glasses. Then put out all sorts of fruit, so your friends can add them to their drinks.

“Pomegranates in bubbly is delicious, so if you haven’t had it you definitely want to try that,” Suss said.

If you’re looking to make an epic cheese platter, “You want to have between three to five different types of cheeses. So over here we have a blue cheese, a brie cheese, a Fontina cheese,” Suss said.

Mix up the textures, pick soft and harder cheeses, and then add nuts, crackers, dried fruit, whatever you like. The more the merrier.

“The tip here, though, is try not to have any empty space on the platter. So if you think it’s too much you’re, okay,” Suss said.

When it comes to presentation, think mini. You can serve soup in little mason jars and have lots of finger food, like mac and cheese bites and pigs in a blanket, and serving mini salads in plastic flutes.

Remember, if you’re short on time just head to the freezer section at the grocery store. For fabulous photos, get some props your guests can play with.

“These are so fun. I just got these at Party City. We just created this. It was like $10 and really fun and everyone can like take little pictures, take little selfies, and you can post it on Instagram,” Suss said.

And here’s a final tip:

“Be safe. Don’t drink and drive,” one person said.

And have a blast celebrating the new year.