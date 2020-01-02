



— The family of the man who was seriously injured in the upstate synagogue stabbing late last month gave an update on his condition on Thursday morning.

They said his condition is critical and the prognosis dire.

MORE: New York Synagogue Attack: New Images Released Of Monsey Attacker, Victim Fights For Life After Gruesome Injuries

The family spoke outside the home of Josef Neumann’s youngest daughter, Nicky Kohen. They released a picture of the 72-year-old father of seven, who is in intensive care at Westchester Medical Center with fractured skull and other injuries. They want the public to see that graphic photo to register the horror of the attack.

Web Extra: Family Of Monsey Stabbing Victim Speaks Out:

Doctors told the Neumanns his injuries are grave. He’s in a coma and if he survives he may never walk or talk again, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

Neumann, a retired fish store owner, was one of five Orthodox Jews attacked by a man with a machete inside the Monsey home of Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg on Dec. 28, the seventh night of Chanukah. The family said it is hoping for a miracle, praying their father wakes up to a world that is working on eliminating hate.

“We all believe that God has a plan. We guess he’s a big part of it to hope to make a big call for change. All types of hatred against any race, religion, orientation, anything else that anyone can think of just has to stop. Guys, I’m begging you, if you are watching this, stand up and stop this hatred,” Kohen said.

Suspect Grafton Thomas, 37, faces attempted murder and hate crime charges in the attack. His lawyer was expected to hold a conference call with reporters on Thursday afternoon.

At 4 p.m., Town of Ramapo officials will announce new security measures, including more license plate readers and surveillance cameras.