NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Months after a hard-fought primary battle, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz celebrated her inauguration.
The ceremony was held Monday night at St. John’s University.
“The willingness to take action, to do what’s right, has always been the foundation of public service,” Katz said. “We are in a position to stand up, speak out and make real change.”
Prior to this, Katz had served as Queens borough president.
She won last year’s Democratic primary by a narrow margin over Tiffany Caban.