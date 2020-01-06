Comments
YORKTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Westchester County are investigating a wave of weekend vandalism as a hate crime.
According to police, the vandals knocked over a menorah at Veterans’ Field in Yorktown. They also shattered windows at the Yorktown Stage, St. Patrick’s Old Stone Church and the First Presbyterian Church before smashing the windows at the John Hart Memorial Library.
Investigators are now looking for a dark-colored car they believe the vandals were driving late Friday night and early Saturday morning when the rampage took place.
The FBI has also been called in to help with the investigation.