Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Department of Motor Vehicles is looking to alleviate long lines with longer hours.
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Department of Motor Vehicles is looking to alleviate long lines with longer hours.
Drivers have seen extended wait times at offices across the area.
Contributing to the long lines are the deadline to get a federally compliant Real ID before October and the new Green Light law that allows undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses.
In response, the DMV will now be open for Saturday appointments at the following seven locations:
- Midtown (Manhattan)
- Jamaica (Queens)
- Atlantic Avenue (Brooklyn)
- Garden City (Nassau)
- Medford (Suffolk)
- West Haverstraw (Rockland)
- Yonkers (Westchester)
In addition, all offices in New York City and Long Island will now open an hour earlier — at 7:30 a.m.