Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The family of Josef Neumann, the 72-year-old victim of the heinous synagogue attack in Monsey, N.Y. on Dec. 28, said they have been grateful to see rallies against antisemitism, like the one held on Long Island on Sunday.
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The family of Josef Neumann, the 72-year-old victim of the heinous synagogue attack in Monsey, N.Y. on Dec. 28, said they have been grateful to see rallies against antisemitism, like the one held on Long Island on Sunday.
In all, 125 interfaith leaders were joined by county, state, and federal officials for the march in Mineola.
Last month, Nassau and Suffolk county organizations announced a coalition to combat acts of hate on Long Island. Sunday’s march was one of the task force’s earliest initiatives.
“We are blessed to live in a country with freedom of religion, but it is up to us to protect it every single day and that’s what we’re doing here today,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.
More 2,500 people were estimated to have attended Sunday’s march.
The anti-hate task force was established after swastikas were found spray-painted at the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County.