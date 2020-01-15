CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Maria Fuertes, New York, Queens, Reeaz Khan, South Richmond Hill


NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of killing a 92-year-old woman in Queens will face a judge again today.

Police said 21-year-old Reeaz Khan attacked Maria Fuertes as she walked near her South Richmond Hill home last week.

WATCH: NYPD Update On Killing Of 92-Year-Old Woman In Queens

He was arraigned on murder and sex abuse charges and held without bail.

Police said Khan is a Guyanese national in the United States illegally.

Comments

Leave a Reply