NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The man accused of killing a 92-year-old woman in Queens will face a judge again today.
Police said 21-year-old Reeaz Khan attacked Maria Fuertes as she walked near her South Richmond Hill home last week.
WATCH: NYPD Update On Killing Of 92-Year-Old Woman In Queens
He was arraigned on murder and sex abuse charges and held without bail.
Police said Khan is a Guyanese national in the United States illegally.