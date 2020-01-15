Comments
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A judge has released nearly 500 pages of search warrants relating to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos from last May.
The documents describe Dulos and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, having a volatile relationship.
Their nanny claims Fotis Dulos nearly ran Jennifer Dulos over with a car two years before she went missing.
Last week, Fotis Dulos was one of three people charged in Jennifer Dulos’ murder. He’s out on bail and under house arrest.
Jennifer Dulos’ body has not been found.
Fotis Dulos’ attorney released a statement Wednesday, saying in part, “We’re relieved that there is nothing we didn’t expect to have heard about; saddened because it’s obvious the state police really have no idea what became of Jennifer. This remains an open case in our view.”