NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A battle is brewing between ICE and New York City over its sanctuary city policy.
The war of words specifically stems from whether the man charged in the death of a 92-year-old Queens woman should have been deported after an earlier attack.
J.C. Polanco, an attorney at Polanco Law, and CBSN New York’s urban affairs expert Mark Peters joined political reporter Marcia Kramer to break it all down.
Additionally, the panel also talked about the investigation into the NYPD’s subway fare evasion crackdown and a bill to end religious exemptions for vaccines in New Jersey.
Watch “The Point” Fridays at 6:30 p.m. and Sundays at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. streaming on CBSN New York.
