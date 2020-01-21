KEARNY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is some good news for NJ TRANSIT riders.
One week after Gov. Phil Murphy used time during his State of the State address to highlight issues facing the agency, he announced Tuesday that when he unveils his budget for 2021 it will not include fare increases for riders, CBSN New York’s Lisa Rozner reported.
“The budget I propose the Legislature next month for fiscal year 2021 will be our third budget in a row introduced with no fare hike for NJ TRANSIT commuters,” Murphy said.
Web Extra: Gov. Murphy Talks NJ TRANSIT Fares:
Murphy made the announcement at a graduation of seven NJ TRANSIT engineer trainees. They’ll be on the job in a few weeks, after going through what they call an intense, nearly two-year program.
“It’s harsh and there’s no room for forgiveness, mistakes or failure,” trainee Matt Miller said.
The agency has blamed late or canceled trains on an engineer shortage. But the executive director of NJ TRANSIT said the number of train cancellations are down and on-time performance is up.
FLASHBACK: Improvements Coming To Some NJ Train Stations, But Commuters Say They Prefer Reliable Service
Critics say the governor has not done enough in the past two years to fix chronic problems.
“Commuters don’t care that their train came on time yesterday. They need it to come on time regularly,” transit expert Janna Chernetz said.
Fares last went up in 2015, making them among the highest in the nation, according to the National Association of Railroad Passengers.