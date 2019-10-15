



— On Tuesday, NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak announced a renewed partnership to make improvements to some train stations.

But some commuters told CBS2’s Meg Baker there are more important things they’d like to see during their commute.

Officials said the construction at some stations is long overdue, and it wont be easy. The work may cause some service disruptions.

“We are together making improvements to the train station here in New Brunswick, in Princeton Junction, in Elizabeth and at the Trenton transportation center. All things that will make and improve the quality experience our customers have,” Amtrak Chairman of the Board Tony Coscia said.

MORE: NJ TRANSIT Resumes Raritan Valley Line After Positive Train Control Work

One of the improvements at the New Brunswick station is a new escalator.

The eastbound platform will also be extended for extra boarding capacity, a new HVAC system will be installed, and the interior and exterior of the station will be rehabbed.

But what do commuters really care about?

“It’s important to be on time,” one New Brunswick commuter said.

“I just hope they are on time or coming at all. Yesterday, trains were just canceled,” added Gina Ventora of Farmingdale.

“Cleanliness, smooth train … on-time delivery,” said Barry Schwab of Hillsboro.

MORE: NJ TRANSIT To Publicly Release Monthly Performance Metrics Under Gov. Murphy’s New Plan

So Baker brought the list of commuter priorities to Gov. Phil Murphy and asked him when they will start to see what they’re asking for.

“Yesterday was a lousy day. I suspect it was related to the fact that it was a holiday for many folks,” Murphy said. “But the data and the metrics, without question, slowly but surely are going in the right direction.”

When asked if the issues are about having enough engineers, Murphy said, “No, today was personnel as well as mechanical issues.”

A new class of engineers is set to graduate Wednesday. This announcement and two others this week come a week after Senate President Stephen Sweeney called for an investigation into what he calls NJ TRANSIT’s continued failures.

The governor said projects will be paid 90 percent from federal money and 10 percent from the Transportation Trust Fund.