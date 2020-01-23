Comments
STAMFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) – Prosecutors say Fotis Dulos has violated the terms of his house arrest.
Dulos is charged with murdering his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, who disappeared after dropping their five kids off at school on May 24 in New Canaan.
WEB EXTRA: Read Fotis Dulos’ Arrest Warrant (pdf.)
Earlier this month, he was released on $6 million bond and put on house arrest.
Prosecutors say Dulos violated the judge’s terms by visiting a small memorial for Jennifer and removing some items.
WEB EXTRA: Timeline Of Jennifer Dulos Investigation
Today, Dulos is also expected to waive his right to a probable cause hearing into the charges filed on Jan. 7.
Anyone with information about Jennifer’s disappearance is asked to contact the New Canaan Police Department tip line at (203) 594-3544 or visit the website FindJenniferDulos.com.