SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Police in Rockland County have identified a man who was found dead in his car Wednesday.
Police found the body of 28-year-old Juvenson Paul after his vehicle slammed into the steps of a townhouse in Spring Valley.
Investigators believe Paul was shot and killed before the crash. They’re looking for several suspects who were seen driving away from the scene after the crash.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Spring Valley police at 1 (845) 356-7400.