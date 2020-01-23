Time Out New York’s Things To Do This WeekendTime Out New York's Will Gleason joins CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez with details about a roller disco brunch party in Brooklyn, ice bumper cars in Bryant Park and the Lunar New Year Festival in Sara D. Roosevelt Park.

NYC Winter Outing: NYC Offering Big Deals On Art, Food & Entertainment In JanuaryAlyssa Schmid of NYC and Company, the city's official marketing and tourism organization, has some suggestions on what to check out.

Rock Your Instant Pot: Fast, Healthy Recipe IdeasHealthy cooking expert and recipe developer Julie Hartigan has some ideas for how to rock your Instant Pot.

Furry Friend Finder: Ginger Rogers And CoconutCoconut is a 5-month-old, 10 pound Havanese puppy. Ginger Rogers is an 11-year-old, 6 pound, housebroken Yorkshire terrier.

'A Soldier's Play' Opening On Broadway Nearly 40 Years After Its Off-Broadway PremiereMurder, intrigue and internal demons haunt the characters in this Pulitzer Prize-winning drama.

Black Comic Book Festival Celebrates Art Of Sci-Fi, Fantasy And StorytellingThe Black Comic Book Festival features more than 40 vendors and a dozen panels that focus on fantasy, sci-fi, and graphic novels.