NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On Thursday, New York City Transit President Andy Byford resigned from his post, and now the MTA is losing another top officer.
Signal Chief Pete Tomlin announced his resignation Friday.
The MTA says his departure was expected since he was hired by Byford a little more than a year ago.
Tomlin was recruited to spearhead the re-signaling of New York City’s aging subway system.
His last day will be Feb. 21 — the same as Byford’s.