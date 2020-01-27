Comments
BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Police discovered a body Sunday afternoon in Middlesex County, New Jersey.
It was found in a wooded area off Route 9 south of Old Mill Road in Bridge Township.
The remains have not been identified.
The medical examiner’s office will perform an autopsy later this morning.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call Det. Addie Spinola, of the Old Bridge Police Department, at (732) 721-5600, or Det. Sean Sullivan, of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, at (732) 745-4060.